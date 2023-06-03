Barclays Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $256.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.06.

NYSE:RH opened at $252.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.87.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 66.6% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

