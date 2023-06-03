Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $12.71. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 105,620 shares.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
