Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $12.71. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 105,620 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

