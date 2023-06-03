Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 13,606 shares.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$29.79 million for the quarter. Baylin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 525.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0058461 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

