Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $966,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

