Beldex Price Hits $0.0409 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $217.68 million and $3.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.90 or 0.07002872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,929,573 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,329,573 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.