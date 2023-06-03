Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 578 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

