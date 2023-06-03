Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Damien Harmon Sells 749 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

