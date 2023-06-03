BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,232 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

