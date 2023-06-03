BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 33 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $895.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $905.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $854.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

