BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

