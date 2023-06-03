BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 12,725 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

