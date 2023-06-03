BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,520 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.84 and its 200-day moving average is $301.24. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.89, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.