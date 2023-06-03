BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 314.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 805,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 627,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,727.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,587 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 157.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

