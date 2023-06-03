BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.