BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 7,415 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock worth $6,989,962. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

