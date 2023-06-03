BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,094 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $259.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

