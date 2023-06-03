BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,232 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $274.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average of $256.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

