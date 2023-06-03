Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Big Lots Trading Up 24.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

