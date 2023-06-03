Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as high as C$2.03. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$14.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

