Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as high as C$2.03. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$14.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.18.
Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
Featured Stories
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.