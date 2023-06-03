Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and $48,550.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00131187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

