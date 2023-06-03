Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00118185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.