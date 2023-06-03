BITICA COIN Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $855,141.65 and $52,371.51 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.44 or 1.00006597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04663903 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $15,558.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/."

