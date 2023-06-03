Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Blackbaud

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

