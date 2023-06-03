Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). 103,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 430,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbird

In other Blackbird news, insider Stephen White acquired 82,739 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,619.12 ($8,179.83). Insiders own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

