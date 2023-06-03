BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

BCAT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,127. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.