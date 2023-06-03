BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.28 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
