BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.28 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

