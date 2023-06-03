Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.50

Blur (BLUR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and $29.13 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 484,361,292.61796045 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.48745397 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $21,562,284.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

