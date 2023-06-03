BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

NYSE:DMF opened at $6.25 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

