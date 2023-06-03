Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $200.13

Shares of The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.13 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 210.17 ($2.60). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.60), with a volume of 4,105 shares traded.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

