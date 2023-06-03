boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.36

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.36 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.11 ($0.48). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 39.41 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,400,149 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOO. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 55 ($0.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 46.63 ($0.58).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £508.89 million, a P/E ratio of -667.83 and a beta of 1.80.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.