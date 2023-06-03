Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,500 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

DKS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 1,347,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

