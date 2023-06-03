Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $385,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Livent by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $25.06. 3,551,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

