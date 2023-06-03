Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. APi Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 1,340,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,809. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

