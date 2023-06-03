Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $410,000 Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 2,905,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

