Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. RXO accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:RXO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 678,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

