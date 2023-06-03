Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases 27,700 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,548,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,240,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

