Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

KRTX traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.