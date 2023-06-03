Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $1.32 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Sabre accounts for about 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sabre by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 861,574 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 847,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,510,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

