Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $441,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. 122,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,302. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $104.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.19%.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

