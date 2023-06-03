Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,306. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

