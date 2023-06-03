Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $201,900.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,271,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

