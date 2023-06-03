BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
BRF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.