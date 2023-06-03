BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.95.

BRF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

