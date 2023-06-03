Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $783.68.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $656.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

