Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 3.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $112,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.25. 604,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

