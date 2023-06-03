Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $6.60

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $349.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

