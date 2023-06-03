Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $78.79

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 4.0 %

CDAY opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,544.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

