Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target at $27.10

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

CIVB stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,495 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.