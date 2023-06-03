Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $14.56

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 67.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manitowoc by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

