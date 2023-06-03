Brokers Issue Forecasts for ReNeuron Group plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ReNeuron Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year.

RNUGF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

