Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading Up 1.1%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,182.85 ($14.62) and last traded at GBX 1,182.50 ($14.61). Approximately 1,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($14.46).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,220.72. The firm has a market cap of £144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -792.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 28.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jasper Judd purchased 1,000 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,050 ($14,891.25). 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Further Reading

